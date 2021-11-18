DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 19 points as North Texas easily beat Texas-Arlington 64-36 in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry added 12 points for the Mean Green (2-1), while Abou Ousmane scored 11.

Montez Young Jr. scored six points off the bench to lead the Mavericks (1-3). UTA’s subs outscored the starters, who made just 4 of 21 shots in the game, 21-15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com