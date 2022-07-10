MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Justine Vanhaevermaet’s penalty for Belgium recovered a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their opening match at the Women’s European Championship on Sunday.

Iceland’s own chance to take the lead from a first-half penalty was thwarted by Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir’s spot kick being saved before she headed her team in front in the 50th minute.

Belgium earned its penalty when Elena Dhont was fouled by Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir and Vanhaevermaet converted from the spot in the 67th.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir nearly put Iceland back in the lead in the 70th with a dipping header from a corner, but it was tipped over by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert’s shot was then saved by Sandra Sigurðardóttir.

There were 3,859 fans at the small Manchester City’s academy stadium and there had been calls from the Iceland team for the Group D game to be staged at the larger Etihad Stadium across the road.

France plays Italy later Sunday in the same group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports