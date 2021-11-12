WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 24 points as American defeated William & Mary 74-62 on Friday night.

Beckton Jr. hit 10 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Connor Nelson had 11 points for American (2-0). Johnny O’Neil added 11 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (0-2). Connor Kochera added 13 points. Quinn Blair had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com