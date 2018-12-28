EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for the fourth straight game.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Beckham will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Dallas with a quad injury.

Beckham sustained the injury on the final play of New York’s 25-22 loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 25. The NFL’s highest paid receiver played the following week against Chicago and accounted for two touchdowns. He aggravated the injury days before New York (5-10) played Washington and he has not played again.

Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, finishes with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw touchdown passes of 57 and 49 yards on trick plays for a 158.3 quarterback rating.

