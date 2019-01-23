MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David Beckham has joined some of his former Manchester United teammates by investing in fifth-tier English team Salford.
The move comes five years after Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt first bought a stake in the non-league team, which is located less than eight kilometers (five miles) from United’s Old Trafford.
The former United players are members of the so-called “Class of 92 ” who graduated from the academy and won trophies under Alex Ferguson.
The English Football Association has yet to approve Beckham’s 10 percent stake.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Edgar Martinez, legendary Mariners DH, overcomes odds to make Baseball Hall of Fame in final attempt WATCH
- UW Huskies 2019 outlook: What will offense look like with Jacob Eason, Salvon Ahmed in backfield?
- The moment has arrived: Edgar Martinez awaits Hall of Fame call — and it’s looking good
- Watch: Mariners great Edgar Martinez gets the call from the Baseball Hall of Fame WATCH
Salford says the combined “Class of 92” shareholding would rise to 60 percent, with Singaporean business partner Peter Lim owning the rest.
Beckham is also involved in the launch of the Inter Miami team in Major League Soccer.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports