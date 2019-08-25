MILAN (AP) — New coach, more disappointment for AC Milan.

Rodrigo Becao scored his first professional goal to help Udinese beat Milan 1-0 as new Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo’s first match in charge ended in defeat on Sunday.

Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso in June and the former Sampdoria coach is already ready to give up his favored 4-3-1-2 formation after a disappointing performance in which Milan didn’t even have a shot on target.

“Certainly you’ll see them in a different formation. I have to make them play in their natural roles,” Giampaolo said. “I saw things that weren’t done well because of the characteristics of my players.

“Today’s match gave me a lot to analyze and the three up front have to develop into a different attack.”

Becao, who was signed by Udinese in the offseason, headed a corner into the bottom right of the net in the 72nd minute.

The 23-year-old defender was signed from Brazilian side Bahia but had spent last season on loan at CSKA Moscow.

Milan thought it had a penalty after Alessio Romagnoli’s header appeared to hit Samir on the arm but, after viewing it several times on the pitchside monitor, the referee deemed it involuntary.

New Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will take charge of his first match later against Genoa, which also has a new coach in Aurelio Andreazzoli. Also, Atalanta — which finished a surprising third last season — visits Spal.

