LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and Oregon State advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with a 71-64 quarterfinal victory over No. 19 Oregon on Thursday.

Aleah Goodman added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (12-6), who will face the winner of the game between USC and top-seed Stanford set for later in the day.

Fifth-seeded Oregon State defeated surprisingly resilient California 71-63 in the opening round on Wednesday when Von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 20. The fourth-seeded Ducks, the defending champions, got a first-round bye.

Taylor Mikesell had 24 points for the Ducks (13-9), who had never before played their in-state rivals in conference tournament.

Oregon State led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Nyara Sabally’s layup got Oregon within 60-52 with just over five minutes left. Aleah Goodman answered with a jumper for the Beavers.

Mikesell had a jumper and a pair of free throws to get Oregon within 64-58 with 2:24 left. Sabally added another layup to make it a four-point game. After von Oelhoffen and Mikesell traded layups, von Oelhoffen missed the first of a pair of free throws to make it 67-62.

Advertising

Goodman made a pair of free throws to all but seal it for Oregon State.

Oregon was without freshman Te-Hina Paopao, who was in a walking boot on her right foot on the sidelines during the game. Maddie Scheer made her first start of the season in Paopao’s place.

The Beavers had nine games cancelled because of coronavirus protocols and played the fewest games of any other team the conference.

But Oregon State gained momentum late, with road victories over No. 10 UCLA and No. 14 Oregon to wrap up the regular season and increase the team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25