NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. passed his physical Saturday and now is on the Tennessee Titans’ active roster.

The Titans also waived 27 players to trim the roster to 53 by the NFL’s deadline.

Beasley was the Titans’ big free agent signee in March, then the linebacker was 10 days late reporting to camp, piling up $500,000 in fines. He was first seen on a football field Thursday when he worked on a side field with coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans, who Vrabel said have made an offer to pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, are counting on Beasley to help their pass rush. They hope they can help him be the linebacker who led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016. He will play opposite Harold Landry III.

Tennessee also went with Logan Woodside as the backup to Ryan Tannehill for now. They released quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was signed Aug. 19. Coaches have raved for months how well Woodside, whose pro experience was limited to the AAF in 2019, knows the offense.

They also waived linebacker D’Andre Walker, their fifth-round pick of 2019 who spent last season on injured reserve. Cornerbacks Tye Smith, Chris Milton and Kareem Orr were waived along with running back Jeremy McNichols who was signed Aug. 26.

Others cut include: S Ibraheim Campbell, OLB Jamal Davis, WR Rashard Davis, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Cale Garrett, WR Krishaw Hogan, TE Tommy Hudson, DL Joey Ivie, OL Brandon Kemp, OL Zac Kerin, WR Mason Kinsey, RB Marcus Marshall, K Tucker McCann, DB Doug Middleton, RB Senorise Perry, OL David Quessenberry, OLB Wyatt Ray, DL Kobe Smith, DL Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squad starting Sunday.

