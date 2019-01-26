LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
Massie has spent the past three years as Chicago’s starting right tackle. He played with Arizona from 2012-15.
Massie started every game this season and was part of a line that gave up just 33 sacks. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in his second season. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years in their first season under coach Matt Nagy.
Chicago announced the extension on Saturday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from Washington's controversial 61-56 win at Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: What to do at kicker? Should the Seahawks look for veterans to add to the offensive line? And more
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Felix Hernandez won't be a reliever in 2019 — and other news from the Mariners' preseason luncheon
- Could a bond with UW signee Noa Ngalu help lure prized linebacker prospect Daniel Heimuli to Washington?
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL