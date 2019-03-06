LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed kicker Chris Blewitt.
Blewitt left Pittsburgh as the school’s career scoring leader with 363 points after making 55 of 79 field goals and 198 of 204 extra points from 2013-16. But he has not played in the NFL.
The Bears announced the signing on Wednesday.
Chicago plans to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey when the league year begins on March 13. The Bears also signed kicker Redford Jones in January.
___
