LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say tight end Zach Miller had “urgent” surgery to repair an artery in his left leg after suffering a gruesome injury in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.
The team says the operation Sunday to repair a torn popliteal artery was successful. Miller remains at University Medical Center New Orleans.
Miller dislocated his knee when he landed in the end zone attempting to catch a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky. The injury, which was replayed several times on the scoreboard, forced the 33-year-old tight end to be carted off and taken to the hospital.
After a replay review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground when Miller bobbled it on his way down.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Two indictments, one guilty plea in Trump-Russia probe VIEW
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL