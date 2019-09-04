GREEN BAY (6-9-1) at CHICAGO (12-5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Bears by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 6-9-1; Bears 12-4

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 97-95-6

LAST MEETING – Bears beat Packers 24-17, Dec. 16, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 16, Bears No. 6

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (22), PASS (9).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (12).

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (21).

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Packers have won 15 of last 18 regular-season matchups. … Bears last won consecutive games against Packers in 2007. … This is third time in five seasons these teams opened season against each other. … Green Bay last played night game in Chicago in 2010, Bears winning 20-17. … Bears are 53-49-2 against Packers at home. … Packers’ offense ranked No. 2 in fewest turnovers made last year (15) while Bears’ defense was No. 1 in takeaways (36). … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 16-5 against Bears in regular season as starter. Rodgers has lifetime passer rating of 103.7 for 22 games against Bears. He’s been at 100 or higher in six of last nine games, including 130.7 in last year’s opener. … Rodgers has third-down passer rating of 107.9, highest in NFL since 1991. … Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is coming off first season with 100 catches (111), 1,000 yards (1,386). … In three starts against Green Bay, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has 96.6 passer rating with three touchdowns, no interceptions (64 of 98, 703 yards). … In three career games against Green Bay, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack has 4 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, touchdown on interception return. … Bears running back Tarik Cohen led NFL with 411 punt return yards last year. He has at least one reception in all 32 games he has played. … Bears safety Eddie Jackson has five defensive TD returns in his first two seasons, tied with Jets’ Erik McMillan for most in NFL history over that span. … Jackson’s interception against Packers in last game ended Rodgers’ streak of 402 straight passes without being picked, NFL record, and helped lock up NFC North title. … Cornerback Kyle Fuller tied for most interceptions in NFL last year with seven, most for Chicago since Tim Jennings had nine in 2012. … Bears were only team to hold lead in second half of every game last season. … Fantasy tip: Adams has 35 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns in his last six games against Bears.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL