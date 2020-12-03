DETROIT (4-7) at CHICAGO (5-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Bears by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Lions 3-7-1, Bears 5-6

SERIES RECORD – Bears lead 102-74-5

LAST MEETING – Bears beat Lions 27-23 on Sept. 13 at Detroit

LAST WEEK – Lions lost 41-25 to Texans; Bears lost 41-25 at Packers

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 28, Bears No. 22 (tie)

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20t), RUSH (27), PASS (13)

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (26)

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (23)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13t), RUSH (20), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: … Chicago has won five straight against Detroit. … The Lions fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia last week in the wake of their Thanksgiving loss, their fourth in five games. Detroit elevated offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to interim coach. … The Lions placed CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and DT Danny Shelton (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. … Star WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has missed the past four games. … With 2,876 yards passing, QB Matthew Stafford is closing in on his ninth season with 3,000 or more. … RB Adrian Peterson has run for 1,692 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games against Chicago. … TE T.J. Hockenson had five receptions for a team-high 89 yards last week. … Jamie Collins is one of two linebackers, along with Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David, with at least 15 forced fumbles and five interceptions since 2015. … The Bears have lost five straight, their longest skid since they dropped five in a row in 2017 — former coach John Fox’s final season. … Aaron Rodgers threw for four TDs last week, the most allowed by the Bears since he passed for four scores against them at Lambeau Field in 2017. … QB Mitchell Trubisky committed three turnovers against Green Bay in his first start since Nick Foles replaced him during a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta. Foles missed the Packers game because of a hip and glute injury. … RB David Montgomery ran for a season-high 103 yards last week. … WR Allen Robinson caught two TDs at Green Bay. … LB Khalil Mack has 61/2 sacks — none in the past three games. … Fantasy tip: Trubisky has four straight games with three touchdown passes against the Lions, including a season-opening 27-23 victory. He threw for three TDs in the fourth quarter, leading Chicago back from 17 points down.

