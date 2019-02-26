LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long has agreed to restructure his contract to free up salary-cap space for the team this offseason.
The Bears announced the agreement on Tuesday.
Long is set to return for a seventh season with the team that drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman signed a four-year extension through the 2021 season in 2016. But injuries have limited him to 26 appearances the past three years.
Long missed eight games last season because of a foot injury and returned to start the regular-season finale at Minnesota. He has had shoulder, elbow, neck and ankle surgeries in recent years.
Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.
