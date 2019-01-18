LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend as defensive backs coach.
Townsend played on two Super Bowl championship teams with Pittsburgh and has spent eight years on NFL and college staffs. He was the New York Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach this season.
Townsend will work with two All-Pros in safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller. He replaces Ed Donatell, who joined Vic Fangio’s staff in Denver as defensive coordinator after getting passed over by the Bears in favor of Chuck Pagano. Chicago went 12-4 to win the NFC North and made its first playoff appearance since 2010 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.
The Bears also hired Ronell Williams as defensive quality control coach on Friday.
