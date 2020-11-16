CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears changed play-callers, and nothing changed.

With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the shots for the first time all season, the Bears managed just 149 yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Coach Matt Nagy handed the keys to Lazor this week in an effort to spark a slumping team ahead of a key NFC North matchup. But the Bears (5-5) experienced many of their usual issues in their fourth straight loss, topped by a banged-up offensive line that has made it nearly impossible for the offense to get into any sort of rhythm.

Playing without David Montgomery because of a concussion, the NFL’s worst rushing attack finished with 41 yards on 17 carries. Nick Foles was carted off the field after he was thrown down on an incomplete pass with 37 seconds left, finishing 15 of 26 for a season-low 106 yards.

Even with the trouble on offense, the Bears took a 13-7 lead on Cordarrelle Patterson’s franchise-record 104-yard return on the second-half kickoff. It was Patterson’s eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the modern-day NFL record.

Chicago then forced Minnesota to punt, but Dwayne Harris muffed the return. After Dan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Vikings (4-5), the Bears went three-and-out on their next four possessions. They didn’t get another first down until Foles found Patterson for a 10-yard gain with about five minutes left.

The Bears had just 32 yards in the second half against the NFL’s 29th-ranked defense heading into the weekend.

