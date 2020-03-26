LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and one-year deals with six other players on Thursday.

The Bears hope Graham can give them more production at a position where they got little last season, and help boost an offense that ranked among the NFL’s worst.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, he has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay. He spent his first five years with the Saints, when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.

Graham was an All-Pro for New Orleans in 2013 when he had 1,215 yards and led the NFL with 16 touchdown receptions. He had 447 yards and three touchdowns for Green Bay last season and was released two weeks ago by the Packers after two years.

The Bears announced one-year contracts with former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and former Dolphins and Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas. They also re-signed safety Deon Bush, defensive end Brent Urban, long snapper Patrick Scales and quarterback Tyler Bray.

Chicago finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.

