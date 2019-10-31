CHICAGO (3-4) at PHILADELPHIA (4-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 2-5, Eagles 3-5

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 29-15-1

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Bears 16-15, Jan. 6, 2019 (NFC wild-card playoff)

LAST WEEK — Bears lost to Chargers 17-16, Eagles beat Bills 31-13.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 20, Eagles No. 14.

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (26), PASS (29).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (10).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (13), PASS (21).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles won wild-card game in Chicago last January when Cody Parkey double-doinked a field goal in closing seconds. … Bears defense bounced back from two subpar games, holding Philip Rivers to season-low 201 yards passing while shutting down run game (12 carries for 36 yards). … Bears have 10 touchdowns in 19 trips to red zone after getting just one in five chances against Los Angeles. … Chicago made bigger commitment to run game last week, with 38 rushes for 162 yards after setting franchise low with seven carries in previous game against New Orleans. … Rookie David Montgomery ran for 135 yards, easily surpassing previous high of 67 in Week 3 win at Washington, on 27 carries. … After making 9 of 10 field goals in first six games, Eddy Pineiro was 3 of 5 against Chargers. He missed 41-yarder wide left as time expired after clanging 33-yarder off upright. … QB Mitchell Trubisky was 23 of 35 for 253 yards with two critical fourth-quarter turnovers (interception, lost fumble) against Chargers. Trubisky was also sacked four times. … With 18 interceptions since debuting in 2014, CB Kyle Fuller tied for third in NFL behind Marcus Peters (25), Reggie Nelson (20) … TE Trey Burton had 63 catches for 629 yards, six TDs for Philadelphia from 2015-17. He threw TD pass to QB Nick Foles in Super Bowl win over New England in February 2018. … Since 2015, LB Khalil Mack leads NFL with 18 forced fumbles, ranks third in sacks (54½). … Eagles QB Carson Wentz has 12 TDs, one INT for 104.6 rating in past five starts vs. NFC North. … Wentz has TD pass in 11 consecutive games, tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for NFL’s longest active streak. … RB Jordan Howard had 3,938 scrimmage yards and 25 TDs in three seasons with Bears. …. RB Miles Sanders had career-best 65-yard TD run last week. … Sanders only rookie with 250-plus yards rushing receiving. … . WR Alshon Jeffery had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in five years with Chicago. … DT Fletcher Cox has a sack and forced fumble in two straight games. … DE Brandon Graham had sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery last week. … Fantasy tip: Howard facing former team is a good pick. He’s coming off rushing for 96 yards and has five TDs rushing and one receiving.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL