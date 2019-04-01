LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are bringing back linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch made three starts and appeared in 13 games last season, his first in Chicago. He recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception. He previously spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and has 18 career sacks and 53 quarterback hits.

Chicago announced the signing on Monday. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 last year behind one of the NFL’s best defenses.

