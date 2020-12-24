CHICAGO (7-7) at JACKSONVILLE (1-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bears by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 7-7; Jaguars 6-8

SERIES RECORD – Bears lead 4-3

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Bears 17-16 on Oct. 16, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bears beat Vikings 33-27; Jaguars lost at Ravens 40-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bears No. 15; Jaguars No. 32

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (24), PASS (22).

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (16), PASS (13).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (22).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (30), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chicago has won two straight and scored at least 25 points in four consecutive games, all since QB Mitchell Trubisky returned to the starting lineup in place of Nick Foles. … Trubisky has eight touchdown passes, three interceptions, two lost fumbles and been sacked nine times in those four games. … WR Allen Robinson faces his former team for the first time since leaving Jacksonville in 2018. Letting Robinson walk in free agency was one of the franchise’s first and biggest missteps following a loss to New England in the 2017 AFC championship game. Robinson has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six TDs despite the team’s shaky QB situation. He’s one of three NFL players (along with Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins and Kansas City TE Travis Kelce) with at least 90 receptions and 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons. … Foles, QB coach John DeFilippo and safety Tashaun Gipson also worked under current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone in Jacksonville. … Bears LB Khalil Mack is one of two NFL players (along with Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams) with at least eight sacks in each of the last six seasons. … LB Roquan Smith leads the NFC with a career-high 17 tackles for loss. … Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. … The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record. … Jacksonville now has a grasp on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft — likely Clemson star Trevor Lawrence — and need two more losses to be in position to land the guy widely considered the best college QB prospect since Andrew Luck. … Marrone opened up the team’s starting QB job in Week 16, saying Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will compete in practice. … James Robinson needs 35 yards to break Dominic Rhodes’ NFL record for most rushing yards (1,065) by an undrafted rookie. … Fantasy tip: Get all the Bears you can in your starting lineup, especially TE Jimmy Graham. Jacksonville has allowed a tight end to score in four of its last five games.

