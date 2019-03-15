LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to one-year contracts with receiver Marvin Hall and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Hall had 12 receptions for 209 yards the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been primarily a special teams player.

Williams made two appearances for the Bears last season and has played in 28 games for Chicago, Kansas City (2014-16) and Miami (2016).

The Bears announced the moves on Friday. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.

