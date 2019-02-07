HOUSTON (AP) — Lamonte Bearden drilled a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second overtime and Western Kentucky held on to beat Rice 92-85 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson followed Bearden’s trey with a jumper and added four free throws in the final 90 seconds to secure Western Kentucky’s third straight victory.

Rice’s Ako Adams drained a deep 3-pointer to tie it at 80-80 with 15 seconds left in the first overtime. It appeared that Charles Bassey had a tip in at the buzzer for the win but he was called for offensive goal tending and the teams went to double overtime.

Anderson led all scorers with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Hilltoppers (14-10, 7-4 Conference USA). Jared Savage added 21 points and Bearden finished with 16 points and 11 assists.

Savage drained a 3 for a 71-70 lead with 1:02 left in regulation. Chris Mullins had a chance to win it for Rice but he split a pair of free throws with five seconds left. Bassey grabbed the rebound, kicked the ball out to Anderson who got off a mid-court shot at the buzzer that was just short.

Adams had a career-high 23 points to lead Rice (9-15, 4-7).