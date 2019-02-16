MIAMI (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. scored 22 points as Florida International defeated North Texas 69-59 on Saturday. Antonio Daye added 20 points for the Panthers.
Beard Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.
Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (16-11, 7-7 Conference USA). Osasumwen Osaghae added 3 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Florida International scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
DJ Draper had 19 points for the Mean Green (20-7, 8-6). Roosevelt Smart added 15 points. Umoja Gibson had 14 points.
The Panthers and the Mean Green next take the floor in the Conference USA Tournament.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com