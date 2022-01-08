ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Utah State fend off New Mexico 90-87 in overtime in Mountain West Conference action on Saturday night.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 16 points for the Aggies (10-5, 1-1). Sean Bairstow added 14 points and Brandon Horvath scored 13.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and had eight assists for the Lobos (7-8, 0-2). Javonte Johnson scored a career-high 23 and had six rebounds. Saquan Singleton had 10 points.

New Mexico’s KJ Jenkins buried a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 76.

Bean scored six points in OT for the Aggies and Bairstow sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to preserve the win.

