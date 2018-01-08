ATLANTA (AP) — Coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown have been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a class of 13 that includes former players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.
Brown won 244 games in a 30-year head coaching career at four schools that featured 16 seasons and a national championship at Texas.
Beamer built Virginia Tech football into a national power, taking over the program in 1987 and leading the Hokies to a BCS championship game in 1999. His 280 victories rank sixth in FBS history.
The rest of the class includes Trevor Cobb of Rice; Kerry Collins of Penn State; Dave Dickenson of Montana; Dana Howard of Illinois; Paul Palmer of Temple; Matt Stinchcomb of Georgia; Aaron Taylor of Nebraska; Matt Tjeerdsma, who coached Austin College and Northwest Missouri State; and Michigan’s Charles Woodson, whose selection was announced Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- Eastside home prices break record; Capitol Hill area hits $1 million median
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- Green Bay Packers hire Brian Gutekunst as GM, so John Schneider stays put in Seattle
- 'I am furious': Defending figure-skating medalist Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. Olympic team for Pyeongchang
- If the Seahawks let GM John Schneider go to Green Bay, they'd better get a haul in return | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25