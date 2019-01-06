OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 25 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-98 on Sunday night.

Otto Porter had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, Jeff Green scored 16 points and Tomas Satoransky added 15 for the Wizards.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and the 116th of his career. Paul George scored 20 points and Jerami Grant added 17 for the Thunder, who had won their previous three games.

The Wizards led 54-50 at halftime, but the Thunder quickly took a 55-54 lead in the third quarter on a layup by Grant.

Washington regained control. Porter’s 3-pointer capped a 15-2 run that put the Wizards up 80-69 with just under 3 minutes left in the third quarter. The Wizards led 90-79 at the end of the period.

Sam Dekker’s emphatic reverse dunk put the Wizards up 96-81 with about 10 minutes to play. A 3-pointer by Green pushed Washington’s lead to 20.

Wizards: Washington coach Scott Brooks was cheered during pregame introductions. He coached the Thunder from 2008-15 and led them to the NBA Finals in 2012. … Washington committed just nine turnovers. … The Wizards outrebounded the Thunder 55-41.

Thunder: Reserve G Alex Abrines missed his fourth straight game due to personal reasons. … Westbrook had eight turnovers. … The Wizards were outscored by 32 points during backup point guard Dennis Schroder’s 17 minutes. He scored nine points on 3-for-10 shooting. … C Steven Adams scored 10 points in the first quarter and two the rest of the game.

Wizards: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

