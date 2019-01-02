WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 24 points, Jeff Green added 22 and Thomas Bryant scored 16 to go with a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 on Wednesday night.

Tomas Satoransky had 14 points and a career-best 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who improved to 15-23. They’ve won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight from Dec. 1-5.

Atlanta was led by Alex Len, who a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. John Collins scored 21.

The Wizards took the lead midway through the first quarter. The Hawks got close several times in the second half before finally tying it at 94 when Len hit a jumper with 6:44 to play.

Washington then went on a 17-2 run to build a 111-96 lead with 1:35 left.

Beal, who was just 2 for 9 in the first half, quickly hit a basket and a 3-pointer. Green followed with another 3 to put the Wizards ahead 102-94 with 5:03 remaining.

Washington played its third straight game without All-Star point guard John Wall, who is awaiting surgery on his left heel. The Wizards are 2-1 without him.

Atlanta (11-26) dropped to 5-16 on the road.

TIP-INS

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with left knee soreness. . G Kent Bazemore was out for a second game with a sprained right ankle. . Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter.

Wizards: F Markieff Morris missed his third straight game with upper back/neck stiffness. He saw a specialist and the Wizards were waiting for results. . F Otto Porter returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a bruised right knee. He didn’t start for the first time this season and was restricted to 13 minutes. He scored nine points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the Bucks on Friday in the final game of a three-game road trip.

Wizards: Visit the Heat on Friday as they begin a three-game road trip.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports