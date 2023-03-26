Baylee Klingler hit a walkoff three-run homer in the eighth inning as the No. 9 Washington softball team completed a sweep against No. 19 Arizona (20-12, 3-6 Pac-12) on Sunday, 6-4 at Husky Softball Stadium.

Arizona scored in the top of the eighth. Alana Johnson and Brooklyn Carter hit singles to bring up Klingler.

Johnson was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI for UW (25-6, 6-3). Johnson homered twice in the series.

Madison Huskey hit her team-leading 10th homer for the Huskies.

Washington is at Arizona State next weekend.

7-run 7th lifts UW baseball

Will Simpsonwas 3 for 5 with three RBI and a homer during a seven-run seventh that allowed Washington (16-6, 4-2 Pac-12) to complete a series win vs. No. 7 UCLA (16-5, 6-3) in Los Angeles,11-10.

Washington scored its third consecutive series win over UCLA. The Huskies have won seven of their last nine against the Bruins.

Seawolves end early

The Seawolves (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 27-5 win against visiting Chicago Hounds (1-4) in a game that ended early because of lightning in Tukwila.

Major League Rugby rules say a match that completed its first half can be official. It’s the first time in league history this has happened, according to the Seawolves.

AJ Alatimu led the Seawolves with two penalty kicks and three conversions.

Baseball

• Lind Jackson was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as Seattle U (5-15, 3-6 WAC) avoided a sweep with an 11-10 win over host Cal Baptist (12-11, 5-4).

• USC (14-8-1, 7-2 Pac-12) completed a sweep of visiting Washington State 6-3.

Women’s Golf

• Washington finished 12th and Washington State 16 at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix. Darcy Habgood tied for 15th at 2-over for the Cougars. Camille Boyd and Stefanie Deng tied for 21 for UW.

Tennis

• The Washington men (10-4) opened Pac-12 play by snapping visiting Utah’s 14-match win streak, 4-3.