PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — Paderborn striker Streli Mamba’s 14-month-old niece died after collapsing during his side’s 3-2 Bundesliga defeat at Bayern Munich on Friday.

Paderborn said Saturday that the girl collapsed in the stadium and was taken to the local hospital after attempts to resuscitate her failed, “but she could no longer be saved and she died.”

The club, which did not give the victim’s name, said on its website that it is “deeply shocked and expresses its deepest sympathy to the family. Paderborn requests that the privacy of the player’s family be respected and, like the family, will give no further comment on this incident.”

Bayern said it is “deeply shaken and expresses its deepest sympathy to the girl’s family.”

