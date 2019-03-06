MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich took a swipe at Germany coach Joachim Loew on Wednesday for the manner and timing of his move to prematurely end the international careers of three of the club’s players.
Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels were all informed Tuesday that they were no longer in Loew’s plans, part of an ongoing shake-up following Germany’s woeful performance at last year’s World Cup.
“Basically we do not comment on the sporting decisions of the national coach . but we find the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and the public to be questionable,” Bayern said in a statement.
Bayern also pointed out that Germany’s last game was on Nov. 19 and “the fact the players and public were informed around three months later” before games against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Liverpool in the Champions League “irritates us.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Countdown to opening day: 2019 Mariners roster projection
- Bay Area blunder drops Huskies out of AP rankings and puts them on NCAA tourney bubble
- Seahawks mailbag: Do players like the franchise tag? Should Seattle pursue Landon Collins or Antonio Brown?
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- Former Huskies Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy made a weighty statement at NFL combine
Loew, however, is expected to name his squad for the team’s next matches in the coming days.
Bayern also paid tribute to its players’ achievements with Germany. All three helped the country win the World Cup in 2014.
___
More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports