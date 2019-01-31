MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed American teenager Taylor Booth to its youth academy.
The German club said Thursday that the 17-year-old midfielder has signed a 3 ½-year deal, switching from MLS club Real Salt Lake.
Booth is expected to play for Bayern’s Under-19 team for the second half of the season, but will first join the Under-23s at their winter training camp in Dallas.
“We see a lot of potential in Taylor,” said Jochen Sauer, the head of Bayern’s youth academy. “He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further.”
Booth has represented the United States at both U19 and U17 level.
“I’m very happy with this next step in my career,” Booth said in a statement published by Bayern. “Being here in Munich at the FC Bayern campus and taking the next steps in my development makes me very proud.”
Bayern last week signed 18-year-old American defender Chris Richards on a long-term deal following his loan move from MLS side Dallas.
Canadian teen Alphonso Davis also completed his switch from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
___
More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports