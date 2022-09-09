MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said.

Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.

Earlier, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Coman’s injury “doesn’t look so good” and that he hoped it was “just a muscle fiber tear and nothing more serious.”

The 26-year-old Coman had started each of Bayern’s last four games across all competitions.

Bayern plays Stuttgart at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Barcelona for their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. It then visits Augsburg the following weekend before the league takes a break for international games.

