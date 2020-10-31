BERLIN (AP) — Eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich held on to beat Cologne 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

First-half goals from Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry were enough for Bayern to move top on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, which beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Leipzig can reclaim the lead if it beats Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick opted to give star striker Robert Lewandowski a rest before Tuesday’s visit to Salzburg in the Champions League. Lewandowski had scored 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, setting a hard pace for replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to follow.

A penalty provided the breakthrough for Bayern in the 13th minute. Gnabry’s header was inadvertently blocked by Marius Wolf’s arm and referee Frank Willenborg pointed to the spot. Müller duly converted the penalty.

Joshua Kimmich made the difference before the break when he won the ball with a perfectly timed challenge in midfield and set off Gnabry down the right. Gnabry cut inside to score his fourth goal of the season.

Advertising

Cologne remained competitive, however, and a late goal from Dominick Drexler set up a nervy finale for the visitors.

Two goals from an unexpected source – defender Mats Hummels – were enough for Dortmund at Bielefeld.

Dortmund struggled, as it often does, to score the first goal. The ball rebounded off Hummels’ left thigh and in from Jadon Sancho’s corner in the 53rd. Hummels was more aware of his second goal, a header off Marco Reus’ cross in the 71st.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen drew 1-1, with American forward Josh Sargent scoring for Bremen.

Augsburg defeated Mainz 3-1 to extend the visitors’ losing start to six games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP