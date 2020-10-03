MUNICH (AP) — Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is leaving Bayern Munich to join second-division Hamburger SV.

The Bundesliga champion said Saturday that the 32-year-old Ulreich, who played 45 top-tier games for Bayern after joining from Stuttgart in 2015, was switching with immediate effect.

Hamburg said Ulreich had successfully completed a medical examination and signed a three-year deal through June 2023.

Ulreich was Bayern’s No. 2 behind undisputed starter Manuel Neuer, the Germany captain. He played a key role in Bayern’s Bundesliga triumph in 2018, when Neuer was out most of the season with a long-term injury. Ulreich also helped Bayern reach the German Cup final and Champions League semifinals that year.

Altogether, Ulreich won five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and one Champions League title with the Bavarian powerhouse.

“I’m now looking forward to the new challenge at HSV and I want to play my part in ensuring that the club is playing again in the Bundesliga soon -– and then I’ll look forward to a reunion with Bayern,” Ulreich was quoted as saying on Bayern’s website.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports