MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during the Club World Cup final and will be out “for the foreseeable,” the team said Friday.

Gnabry played 64 minutes in Bayern’s 1-0 win over Mexican club Tigres on Thursday in Qatar. Bayern said he was later examined by the club’s medical staff and found to have torn a muscle in his left thigh.

Gnabry has scored six goals in 28 games for Bayern in all competitions this season and missed only four games.

Bayern is also without midfielder Thomas Müller, who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the final. Müller is facing a period of quarantine when he arrives back in Munich.

Two other midfielders, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, missed the Club World Cup after positive tests for the coronavirus last month but are expected to return to the squad soon. Bayern’s next game is Monday against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

