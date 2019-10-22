ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say four visiting Bayern Munich fans have been injured during an attack by suspected Olympiakos supporters ahead of the two clubs’ Champions League match.

Police said about 80 men, many in motorcycle helmets or armed with clubs, invaded a training ground in Athens where the Olympiakos and Bayern Under-19 sides were playing and started battering Germans in the stands.

No arrests were reported, and the extent of the four Bayern fans’ injuries was not immediately known.

Olympiakos hosts Bayern later Tuesday.

Police said about 1,600 German fans have travelled to Greece for the Group B match.

