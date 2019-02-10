BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s path to the German Cup final has likely been eased with a home game against second division Heidenheim in the quarterfinals.
Sunday’s draw also paired Schalke against Bundesliga rival Werder Bremen in the biggest game of the round, while Augsburg faces Leipzig at home and Paderborn hosts second division rival Hamburger SV.
Heidenheim, which upset Bayer Leverkusen in the third round on Tuesday, faces a daunting task in Munich as Bayern continues to chase a record-extending 19th German Cup title.
“(We) will give everything so that we don’t give ourselves away cheaply in this David vs. Goliath duel,” Heidenheim chairman Holger Sanwald said.
The games will be played on April 2 and 3.
More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports