WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the defending Bundesliga champion at the end of the season.

Flick, who has a contract with the club to 2023, told Sky Sports Germany on Saturday, “I would like to get out of my contract at the end of the season. That’s a fact.”

Flick said after Bayern’s 3-2 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg that he told the team he had informed the club of his wish to leave.

“It was important that the team heard it from me,” Flick said.

Flick has been linked with the Germany coaching position, which will be vacant after Joachim Löw steps down after this summer’s European Championship. Flick was previously Löw’s assistant from 2006 to 2014

