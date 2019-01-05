DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Bautista Agut didn’t waste his win over Novak Djokovic as he won the Qatar Open by beating Tomas Berdych 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.
A day after upsetting the world No. 1, Bautista Agut held off Berdych to win his ninth ATP title.
Bautista Agut missed three chances to lead 5-1 in the third set, then Berdych blew two chances to get the deciding set back on serve at 4-2 down. Those were the Swede’s last chances.
Victory capped a career week for Bautista Agut, who beat three players who have reached the top five; Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic, and Berdych.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- The Huskies know their offense needs to be fixed — but how do they get there?
- Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Wild card and NFL playoff predictions from the national media
- What exactly is WSU's Speed D? How the Cougars have risen to the top of the Pac-12's defensive rankings
- Analysis: The Cowboys have changed a lot since their first meeting, but so have the Seahawks
Berdych had a successful week, too, in his first tournament since June after time off because of a back injury.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports