PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raequan Battle scored 19 points as Montana State beat Portland State 75-66 on Thursday.

Battle shot 6 for 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Caleb Fuller scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Great Osobor was 6 of 11 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Vikings (9-12, 3-5) were led in scoring by Cameron Parker, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Hunter Woods added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Portland State. In addition, Bobby Harvey had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Montana State visits Sacramento State and Portland State hosts Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.