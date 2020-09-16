CINCINNATI (0-1) at CLEVELAND (0-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Browns by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bengals 0-1; Browns 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 51-42

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Browns 33-23 on Dec. 29, 2019 in Cincinnati.

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Chargers 16-13; Browns lost to Ravens 38-6

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 28, Browns No. 31

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (15), PASS (24).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (8T), PASS (25).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ohio’s NFL teams renew rivalry in matchup featuring pair of Heisman Trophy-winning QBs and No. 1 overall picks. … Game also comes on official date of NFL’s 100th birthday. … Bengals’ 33-23 win over Browns was one of two last season by Cincinnati, which matched franchise mark for worst record. … Bengals trying to avoid 0-2 start for third time in four years — opened 0-3 in 2017. … 2019 Heisman winner and top pick Joe Burrow was only rookie QB to start in opening week. He had 23-yard TD run, also threw an INT. Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards with three sacks. … Burrow missed all five deep throws, failing to connect with John Ross and A.J. Green on potential TDs. … Green returned after missing last season with ankle injury and had team-high five catches for 51 yards. Green was on field for 45 plays as Bengals eased him back, is expected to play more vs. Browns. … Green has 63 career TD catches, three shy of Chad Johnson’s club record. … K Randy Bullock missed potential tying 31-yard FG with 2 seconds left vs. Chargers because of calf cramp. He fully practiced, but club signed K Austin Seibert, cut after Week 1 by Browns, as insurance. … DE Carlos Dunlap has 81 1/2 career sacks, two shy of Eddie Edwards’ franchise record. … Browns facing early-season pressure to win after playing poorly in all facets in blowout loss to powerful Ravens. … Browns coach Kevin Stefanski makes home debut before 6,000 fans after state of Ohio granted team variance of COVID-19 crowd regulations. … Browns committed three turnovers — two fumbles, interception— in opener. … 2017 Heisman winner QB Baker Mayfield threw pick on first possession. … Mayfield still trying to develop chemistry with WR Odell Beckham Jr., who had three catches for 22 yards, his second-lowest output in career, in opener. … Cleveland switched kickers after Week 1, waiving Seibert and signing Cody Parkey from practice squad. Parkey, who infamously missed kick for Chicago in 2018 playoffs, kicked for Browns in 2016. … Browns RBs Kareem Hunt (72) and Nick Chubb (60) combined for 132 yards rushing against Baltimore. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 96 straight games. … Defense hasn’t given up 300 yards passing in 23 straight games, league’s current longest streak. Fantasy tip: Beckham is due, overdue, for monster game. Mayfield targeted him 10 times last week, but didn’t get three-time Pro Bowler involved early. Look for Browns to get Beckham some quick touches and Cleveland could test Cincy’s secondary with long throws.

___

