NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Battle had 14 points off the bench to carry Alabama State to a 67-54 win over Chicago State in the consolation round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.

Tobi Ewuosho had 13 points and eight rebounds for Alabama State (1-6), which never trailed in ending its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jacoby Ross added 11 points.

Andrew Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (3-6), who trailed 31-17 at halftime. Xavier Johnson added 12 points, but had 10 turnovers. Jace Colley had three blocks.

Alabama State plays South Dakota on the road next Monday. Chicago State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Wednesday.

