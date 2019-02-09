DENTON, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 18 points and four blocks as W. Kentucky held off North Texas 62-59 on Saturday.
Taveion Hollingsworth had 14 points and seven rebounds for W. Kentucky (15-10, 8-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight victory. Lamonte Bearden added 10 points and six assists. Tolu Smith had eight rebounds for the road team.
North Texas totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Ryan Woolridge had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Mean Green (20-5, 8-4). Umoja Gibson added 18 points. Michael Miller had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
W. Kentucky plays Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday. North Texas plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.
___
___
