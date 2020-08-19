BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Days after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals, Basel said Wednesday it is parting with coach Marcel Koller.

Basel said in a statement Koller would not have his contract renewed after completing the Swiss Cup competition this month.

Basel is preparing for a delayed semifinal match after returning from the Europa League tournament in Germany, where it lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 last week.

Koller took over at Basel two years ago after a successful spell with the Austrian national team, including qualifying for the 2016 European Championship.

He arrived one year after Basel’s run of eight straight Swiss titles ended, and the team slipped to a third-place finish last month behind defending champion Young Boys.

Basel gave no details of who will replace Koller.

The team begins the Swiss league season on Sept. 20, days after Basel starts the next Europa League in the second qualifying round.

