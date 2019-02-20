TOKYO (AP) — Amateur baseball officials in Japan are debating the introduction of pitch limits aimed at preventing injuries to high school players.
Marathon pitching performances have long been a trademark of The National Summer High School Baseball Tournament which is held every August and is arguably the country’s most popular sporting event.
As a teenager, Daisuke Matsuzaka threw 250 pitches in 17 innings in the quarterfinals of the 1998 Summer tournament, one day after a 148-pitch complete game shutout.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 while with the Boston Red Sox.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Bobby Wagner might be the most underappreciated superstar in Seattle sports history | Matt Calkins
- Pac-12 power rankings: As regular season winds down, UW still the clear favorite
- 2019 figures to mark the true transition for Seattle secondary from the Legion of Boom | 2019 position analysis
- Healthy and happy, Dee Gordon looks for a bounceback for the Mariners
- Kyle Seager showed up to Mariners camp slimmer and healthier. Will that lead to a bounce-back year?
Kosei Yoshida threw 881 pitches over six games in last year’s tournament and Yuki Saito threw a record 948 pitches in one tournament.
Both Yoshida and Saito now play for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan’s professional league.
The Niigata baseball association had planned to introduce a limit of pitches starting in prefectural tournaments this spring.
But the Japan High School Baseball Federation pushed back on Wednesday, asking the Niigata association to reconsider its plan so that a national debate can take place.
_____
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports