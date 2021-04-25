STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.

The Australian player clicked into gear for the final’s second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.

Sabalenka emerged with a bandage around her right thigh and couldn’t prevent Barty from going on to claim her 11th career title.

It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday’s semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

Later Sunday, Barty and Jennifer Brady defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in the doubles final. Barty became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport 20 years ago.

Barty saved eight of the 10 break points she faced against Sabalenka, converting five of the 12 opportunities she created to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

The 22-year-old Sabalenka, who defeated Simona Halep to reach the final, had been going for her first career title.

