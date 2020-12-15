TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman guard Scottie Barnes had 16 points and six rebounds, and No. 15 Florida State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Georgia Tech 74-61 on Tuesday night.

M.J. Walker scored 14 points and Balsa Koprivica added 10 points and eight rebounds for Florida State (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had five scorers in double figures.

Michael Devoe had 21 points for Georgia Tech (2-3, 0-1), which used a 15-0 run to get back into the game in the second half. But the Seminoles never relinquished their lead.

Florida State has won 14 of the last 16 meetings in the series.

The Seminoles shot 27 of 51 (53%) from the floor and 8 for 17 (47%) from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets went 22 of 51 (43%) from the floor but just 5 of 20 (25%) on 3s.

Advertising

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: Moses White, who was averaging 21 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, was held to five points until midway through the second half. White finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Florida State: The Seminoles have gone 31-9 in their last 40 regular-season ACC games, including a 16-4 mark in 2019 en route to the league title.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State just vaulted from No. 20 to No. 15 this week and could make an argument to move up even more with a win over UCF on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Home against Florida A&M on Friday.

Florida State: Will host UCF on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25