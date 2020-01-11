BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.

The Spanish club made the announcement on Saturday – two days after Suárez played the complete 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup being held in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona did not say how long it expects to be without its second-leading scorer after Lionel Messi, with Suarez scoring 14 goals for Barcelona this season.

