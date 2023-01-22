MADRID (AP) — Barcelona defeated relegation-threatened Getafe 1-0 to extend its winning streak and increase its lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Pedri scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which opened a six-point gap ahead of Madrid’s game at Athletic Bilbao later Sunday.

Barcelona has won four of its last five matches, with its only setback a draw against Real Betis in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, where it advanced in a penalty shootout before eventually winning the title in a final against Madrid.

Getafe players did the guard of honor before the match at the Camp Nou because of Barcelona’s Super Cup title. Captain Sergio Busquets also was honored for having surpassed 700 appearances with the Catalan club.

Barcelona defeated Getafe despite playing without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer. The Poland player was serving the second of a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a league game last year. Forward Ferran Torres also wasn’t available for Barcelona coach Xavi because of a red-card suspension.

Pedri scored the winning goal after an assist from Raphinha in the 35th minute.

Getafe has lost four in a row, including three consecutive in the league. The Madrid club has only four league victories and sits in 16th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Madrid, which eliminated Villarreal 3-2 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, will face an Athletic team that advanced past Espanyol in the Copa but is winless in two consecutive league games. It lost the Basque Country derby to Real Sociedad in the previous round.

Madrid is trying to earn its first league win since December.

LATE PENALTIES FOR VILLARREAL

Villarreal converted one penalty kick and missed another in stoppage time in a 1-0 home win over Girona.

Striker Gerard Moreno had his spot kick saved four minutes into added time, but playmaker Dani Parejo converted his attempt in the final play of the game in the 111th minute.

The late win left Villarreal in fifth place, tied on points with fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which holds the final qualification spot for the Champions League.

Mid-table Girona played a man down from the 78th as defender Santiago Bueno was sent off with a second yellow card.

Villarreal was coming off a 3-2 home loss against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, when it squandered a two-goal first-half lead. It had beaten Madrid 2-1 two rounds ago in the league, then drew 1-1 at Celta Vigo.

Last-place Elche drew 1-1 with seventh-place Osasuna at home to remain the only team yet to win after 18 Spanish league games this season.

