JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III registered 13 points as St. Peter’s defeated Marist 66-50 on Sunday.

Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds for St. Peter’s (11-8, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Oumar Diahame added three blocks.

Braden Bell had 11 points for the Red Foxes (8-13, 3-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Jordan Jones added 10 points.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Marist 69-62 on Jan. 26.

